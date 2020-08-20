Pilot injured after FedEx plane makes emergency landing in LA

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) A pilot was injured after a FedEx plane made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767-300, had landed safely after declaring an emergency, Xinhua news agency quoted the airport as saying in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that the aircraft was not carrying passengers.

Officials initially said that “there were two souls on board and no injuries were reported”.

They said later that one male pilot was transported to hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department “with a non-life threatening leg injury that was sustained during evacuation”.

A mechanical issue was reported on the commercial airplane before landing which was flying from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Los Angeles.

The malfunction was found at the left main landing gear, which the crew was unable to extend, reported local news outlet City News Service.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will launch an investigation into the incident.

