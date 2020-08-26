Pilot loyalist Vishvendra Singh tests Covid positive

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Sachin Pilot loyalist and former Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the information on Twitter, he said that he has isolated himself.

“After getting the initial symptoms, I got tested and resulted in #COVID19 positive along with my family. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. I request everyone who have come in contact since the last few days to get tested.

“I will be available via social media and telephone at all times. Bring on the netflix recommendations!” he said in a series of tweets.

A member of the Pilot faction during the recent political crisis and in Delhi with him, he was along, with Pilot, dropped from the Ashok Gehlot ministry.

Vishvendra Singh, the MLA from Deeg-Kumher, returned to Jaipur on August 11 along with Pilot and the rest of the MLAs, bringing an end to political crisis.

–IANS

arc/vd