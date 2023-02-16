INDIA

Pilot, Maken to spearhead Cong attack on Adani on Feb 17

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ajay Maken on Friday will spearhead the party’s campaign against business tycoon Gautam Adani, whose firm Adani Group has been accused in a report of being involved in stock manipulation.

A total of 23 party leaders will address press conferences across 23 locations in the country on Friday.

“As part of the Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun series, the Congress will hold nationwide press conferences in 23 leading cities of the country on February 17,” the party said in a statement.

Pilot will hold press conferences in Bengaluru, Maken in Ahmedabad, Deepender Hooda in Bhopal, among other leaders in different locations.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Adani had set up at least 38 shell entities in Mauritius.

“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence found in 2014 that three Adani Group companies had paid the Dubai-based Electrogen Infra FZE Rs 9,048 crore for power equipment imported from China and South Korea worth Rs 3,580 crore, with the balance siphoned out of the country,” Ramesh alleged.

It has been alleged that Electrogen was controlled by Vinod Adani via a Mauritius-based entity, Electrogen Infra Holding.

