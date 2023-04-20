Former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday reached the house of Ram Prasad Meena who committed suicide on the morning of April 17 and demanded action against those who have been named in the FIR.

The FIR has been filed against state minister Mahesh Joshi, Munji Tank, Deva Awasthi, Lalchand Devnani, Devendra Sharma of Girdhari Ji Mandir, Lalit Sharma and others in an abetment to suicide case as Ram Prasad held these people responsible for his death in his last video. For the last 4 days, Ram Prasad’s body has been lying in the room where he committed suicide.

Pilot reached Meena’s house around 5 p.m. and met the family members. While consoling the family, he said, We are standing with you in this tough time.

Pilot stated “The poor family should get justice. They informed me about the injustice meted out to them. After listening to their words, I feel that a lot of injustice has been done. Action should also be taken against those people who have been mentioned in the video and elsewhere for abetting the suicide. There should not be any kind of pressure on the police which should act impartially.”

Former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal and other leaders were present along with Pilot.

A letter has been sent to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on behalf of Ram Prasad Meena’s family which demands justice to the family and compensation for the atrocities committed against them.

State minister Mahesh Joshi has been named as accused in the FIR. The family has demanded his arrest along with the other accused.

They have also demanded a government job for one member of the victim’s family and the demolition of the illegal construction (Sheraton Hotel) located near the house of the victim’s family within 24 hours.

The family members also agreed to get the postmortem done in the evening. For the last four days, the body of Ram Prasad Meena has been kept in a fridge at the suicide scene.

