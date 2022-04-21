A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi, his former deputy Sachin Pilot met the interim Congress President on Thursday and the party affairs in Rajasthan, where Assembly polls are due late next year, was the primary focus of the meeting.

Pilot discussed issues related to the committee which was formed after his rebellion from the Congress. While sources say that Pilot was happy with the outcome of the meeting, it was not clear what assurances were made to him and his return as state President – a post he was stripped of along with his Deputy Chief Ministership – was discussed or not.

Pilot, however said that while he was ready to take on whatever responsibility the party will assign to him, he was not keen on moving out from Rajasthan and stressed that if the party works unitedly, it will retain power in 2023. He said he has given feedback to the Congress President during his meeting.

On Wednesday, Gehlot had met Gandhi and attended, along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, among others, the presentation given by poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Sources confirmed that Kishor has suggested more powers for the young leaders and if his ideas are accepted, Pilot may be given a bigger role.

Further, there are chances of Congress leadership heeding Pilot’s suggestions more attentively and making the much-awaited political appointments in the state, giving a larger role to leaders of his camp.

Pilot had met Sonia Gandhi in November last year and recently in April, he met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

As there are many vital positions lying vacant at district and block levels, the issue of their earliest filling shall also be discussed, sources said.

