Pilot project for millets to be launched from Ayodhya

Ayodhya has been selected to launch the pilot project of the Yogi Adityanath government to promote production of coarse grains, including millets, in the state.

According to a spokesman, the state government is planning to spend about Rs 100 crore, as proposed by the agriculture department, to promote production and consumption of coarse grains in the state.

The state government wants people to include coarse grains in their daily diet and it is preparing a blueprint to release grants and subsidies for setting up of processing units.

It would also help in achieving the target to double up the farmers’ income since coarse grains require less water for irrigation, while their farm input costs are also economical in comparison to other crops such as wheat and paddy.

The state government is encouraging farmers to cultivate prominent coarse cereals, including maize, jowar, bajra (millets) and jau (barley).

Deputy director, agriculture, Om Prakash Mishra said: “About 1,200 hectare land has been identified in Ayodhya district in Sohawal and Pura Bazaar areas for the farming purpose. We have started giving technical support to farmers for the farming of coarse grains. The government will also provide quality seeds to them soon.”

