The adamant stand taken by an Air India pilot not to allow a pet dog to board a flight has led to the vacation plans of a Bengaluru family going haywire.

The family am of HR professional, Sachin Shenoy, his wife Uma and daughter Aarya was to leave for New Delhi by 5.20 pm Air India flight on Saturday. They had an 18-month-old pet dog with them and were in constant touch with Air India officials on the presence of the pet dog.

Sachin in social media post said, “I was told that Air India was a pet-friendly airline and that I could take it in cabin with me and I booked through them.”

The pet was issued an ‘Fit to Fly’ certificate and fitness was okayed by an airline staffer not a vet. The pet, ‘fluffy’ was also given a boarding pass.

Sachin in his social media post said, “When we were waiting at the Gate no 17 of Bengaluru airport for boarding, the staff there told us that we could board the flight and leave the pet behind.”

Sachin said that the airline staff told him that the commander of the flight was not okay with the pet being on board and refused permission.

Sachin also took a video of the matter and posted it on social media handles.

Air India responded through its Twitter handle and said, “The commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and the muzzle of the pet, which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin. Our laid down policy for the carriage of pets on domestic flights clearly mentions that. Pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight.”

