INDIA

Pilot should quit Congress & form new party, we will ally with it: Beniwal

NewsWire
0
0

At a time when Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal’s pictures with AAP party workers is taking the internet by storm, the veteran leader has shocked many by advising Sachin Pilot to leave the Congress and form a new party.

In an interview to a media house, Beniwal said, “Earlier too I had said that if Sachin Pilot forms a new party, we will form an alliance with him. I want Sachin Pilot to leave the Congress at the earliest as he is being humiliatied again and again in the party.

Beniwal said, “I suggest Pilot Sahab to form a separate party. If he does so, there will be a great atmosphere. It will bring in a strong impact. Congress-BJP will be left far behind.”

There is a rift between BJP and Congress. In BJP, 12 to 13 leaders are contenders for Chief Ministership. This time the path of BJP is not easy at all, he said.

“We will work to stop BJP and Congress in Rajasthan. There will be no alliance with the two parties. We will contest on all 200 seats. We will consider forming an alliance with any party fighting against Congress and BJP which has some influence in the state. Different parties have hold over different areas. Tribal party have influence in many places. In many places, there is BSP and other parties too. Alliance can be considered with them,” he said.

Stating that this is not the first time his party is talking about the alliance. “Last time, talks with BSP could not be held. That’s why the alliance could not happen. The youth of Rajasthan wants change. The public is fed up with the way Congress and BJP together have looted the state. The public now wants freedom from both.

Today, Rajasthan leads crime rate which has defamed the state.

20230408-125602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Wah, Wah Ambani ji’; Reliance tycoons Mukesh-Nita shake a leg at...

    Not ‘rare’, but air crash of such magnitude occurred in 1963

    Ex-Minister accuses Kerala Lokayukta of favouritism

    Equestrian: Arya Chandorkar secure top position in Show Jumping Children I...