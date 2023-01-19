INDIA

Pilot writes to Gehlot, demands compensation for farmers

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding compensation for farmers who have incurred major losses due to damage of their standing crops amidst the ongoing cold wave in the desert state.

In his letter, Pilot said: “During my visit to Hanumangarh and surrounding regions, I met many farmers who complained that their standing crops have been damaged due to cold wave and frost in recent days.

“So I request the Chief Minister to announce maximum compensation for these farmers whose mustard and other crops were damaged after getting proper evaluation done.”

Since Monday, the former Deputy Chief Minister has been holding Kisan Sammelans in different parts of the state which will continue till January 20.

In the last three days, he has been attacking the state government for protecting the mastermind engaged in the paper leak case.

Gehlot however, said that the ones who have been caught were the mastermind and there is no official involved in the case.

“If no officer was involved, how did the question paper go out of the locked almirah from the office. This seems to be a magical act,” Pilot had said.

20230119-140203

