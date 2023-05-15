As Sachin Pilot’s five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra entered its final leg on Monday, a prominent school here announced holiday for the day and postponed its exam fearing traffic woes.

Pilot’s yatra will end at the Ajmer Road, where the DPS school is located.

While those in political circles are eager to see if he makes any major announcement at the end of his rally, the school late Sunday night made the announcement for holiday fearing the huge crowd might bring in traffic woes for students and the school buses.

The message from the school said, “The school will remain off tomorrow, i.e. Monday, May 15, 2023. This is being done due to the culmination of a public rally scheduled tomorrow on Ajmer road, because of which there would be heavy traffic on Ajmer Road.

“This might hamper our transport system as the buses and the children might get stuck in the traffic jam that may ensue.

“The exam scheduled tomorrow will be conducted on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.”

Thousands of people in this yatra, travelling from Ajmer will reach Jaipur on Monday. Thereafter, a big public meeting is being scheduled on the Ajmer Road. All eyes are set on this meeting to see how much crowd gathers as it is expected that Pilot may state something vital. Pro-Sachin Pilot ministers and MLAs will also reach the venue in a show of strength.

Sachin Pilot started his padayatra on May 11 in front of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission office located in Ajmer City. After traveling 125 kilometers on foot, he will reach Jaipur with his supporters on Monday. Pilot said that he is taking out this padayatra against corruption and for the benefits of the youth.

Sachin Pilot has got a lot of support from the youth during his journey. He described his journey as being against corruption and for the youth. Pilot had earlier observed a one-day fast in Jaipur against his own government for its inaction to investigate the alleged corruption charges against previous Vasundhara Raje government.

It needs to be mentioned here that since the formation of Congress government, differences between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have increased. In fact, things have not been sorted ever since the 2020 rebellion when Pilot and followers demanded change in leadership.

