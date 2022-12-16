The Supreme Court on Friday observed that public interest litigation (PIL) matters could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project, adding that PILs are being increasingly used to target infrastructure projects.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha said: “The PILs could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project. This actually makes a plank to target such projects.”

The bench made the observation while declining to entertain a plea against the re-development of a plot of land in Mumbai, saying that the Bombay High Court actually smelled the rat here and this is happening across Delhi, and Mumbai.

Counsel, representing the petitioner, however, contended that she will convince the bench that there is no rat involved here.

The top court said the high court’s finding that the PIL was filed to target the infrastructure project was correct and told the petitioner’s counsel that the plea is targeting the project and not the issue. The petitioner urged the bench to examine the matter.

The top court said the high court is often aware why the party has moved it, when a particular property is targeted in a PIL.

Noticing that the top court is not willing to entertain the plea, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to waive off the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on the petitioner. However, the top court declined to interfere with the part of the high court order imposing a cost on the petitioner.

The petitioner had moved the apex court against the high court order.

