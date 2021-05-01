On the eve of the counting of votes for the assembly election, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed a news report that appeared on Saturday in a leading English daily that he has asked the General Administration Department to make arrangements for his swearing in on Monday.

He said there are quite a few of you (media) who have the habit of letting their imagination run wild and coming out with reports. We have seen such imaginative reports in the past also.

“There are certain procedures for all this to happen,” said a beaming Vijayan and ended his routine Covid press meeting which is now conducted in online mode.

All the exit polls in Kerala have concluded that Vijayan will return and create electoral history by becoming the first to lead a sitting government to power, which has been summarily dismissed by the Congress-led UDF which has said they are on the brink of forming the next government.

–IANS

sg/bg