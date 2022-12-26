INDIA

Pinarayi Vijayan to meet PM Modi on Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discuss a few contentious issues, including the now kept in abeyance K-Rail project.

Vijayan will arrive at the national capital on Monday on a two-day trip. Apart from meeting the Prime Minister, he will also take part in the party’s politburo meeting.

The other issue which he will be presented before Modi is a favourable consideration of the buffer zone norm where it has been regulated that a one kilometre around forests and wild life sanctuaries should be maintained.

Another issue is with regards to a generous approach to Kerala’s financial needs as it is now precariously placed with a huge public debt.

20221226-142003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rinku is an incredible player; we need to nurture...

    To keep BJP out, AIMIM sends a ‘rose’ to Maha Vikas...

    Teacher accused in UPTET leak surrenders

    MHA’s 4-member team to look into Bengal post-poll violence