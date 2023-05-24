INDIA

Pinarayi Vijayan turns 78

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 78 on Wednesday.

Though the official record shows his date of birth as March 21, 1945, a day before being sworn as Chief Minister in May 2016, Vijayan had shared the actual date.

As per schedule, the chief minister will chair the weekly cabinet meeting, but whether he will meet the media or not is not certain.

Incidentally, after taking over the top post in 2016, Vijayan announced to discontinue the weekly cabinet media briefing.

Vijayan has been keeping away from the media since long leading to attacks from the Congress-led Opposition, which alleged that he is avoiding media as he is under probe agencies’ scanner over numerous scams.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan often accuses the media of being scared of Vijayan. He recollected how the media used to haunt the two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and even A.K.Antony for television bytes over some issues, every time they stepped out in public.

20230524-102002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided about India becoming $5tn economy...

    Neil Bhatt does a Kishore Kumar, performs maestro’s ageless ‘Eena Meena...

    UP man held for pronouncing triple talaq to wife

    Curbs partially lifted in 36 Gujarat cities