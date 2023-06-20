ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pine Cone’ director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

NewsWire
0
0

Director Onir, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pine Cone’, will be launching five new faces. For this, he conducted auditions on Zoom across India and shortlisted his five lead actors from five different places – Sirsa, Anantnag, Gwalior, Delhi and Kolkata.

The director feels that it is imperative to have an influx of new talent in the industry for its collective growth.

Talking about the same, he said: “There are some really talented people across the country. As filmmakers, we need to put a little effort into going beyond the routine to find them. Since these actors will be completely raw, they give a very fresh perspective to your characters.”

He further mentioned: “When I auditioned for ‘Pine Cone’ I met some excellent performers. Of course they had to go through workshops to prepare for the role. This way, you are not giving a chance to new talent but also making your film look different.”

20230620-174804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Combat weakness with Mandukasana

    ‘Pathaan’ director: Have the intent to make it biggest event film...

    Allu Arjun lavishes ‘Pushpa’ team with gifts of gold coins, cash

    Neil Patrick Harris might get his kids a tarantula for Christmas