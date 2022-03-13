SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Pink-ball Test: Pant smashes fastest Test fifty by an India batter, breaks Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record

By NewsWire
0
0

Adding another feather to his cap, Rishabh Pant on Sunday scripted history after hitting the fastest-ever half-century (50 off 28) by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game on the second day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) against Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pant came in and unleashed fireworks straight away and took the pitch out of the equation with an attacking approach and demoralised the Sri Lankan bowlers. The wicket-keeper batter smashed seven boundaries and two sixes to reach the half-century mark in just 28 balls and break the legendary Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record.

Kapil had scored a 30-ball 50 in the 1982 Test match against Pakistan in Karachi and is followed by Shardul Thakur, who had scored a 31-ball half-century in the Oval Test against England in 2021, and former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who had scored a 32-ball 50 against England in Chennai.

Former Pakistan cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq (21 balls) has the record of smashing the fastest fifty in Test cricket history. He achieved the feat against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Courtesy Pant’s attacking fifty, India reached 199/5 in their second innings at the dinner break and extended their lead to 342 runs against Sri Lanka on the second day of the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Resuming their second innings from 61-1, India added 138 more runs in 29 overs at a rate of 4.76 and lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma (46), Hanuma Vihari (35), Virat Kohli (13), Rishabh Pant (50) in the second session of Day 2.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more to their overnight score as Jasprit Bumrah took a historic five-for (5/24) to help India bowl out the visitors for 109 in their first innings. It was Sri Lanka’s second-lowest total (109) in Tests against India, with the previous being 82 all out in Chandigarh in 1990.

20220313-204003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.