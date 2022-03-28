New Delhi, March 28 (IANSlife) The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, returned fully in-person after two years of social distancing and virtual shenanigans. Hollywood stars posed on the red carpet, transforming it into a pastel dreamland.

Becky G in Etro, Zoe Kravitz and Zendaya turned heads in designer ensembles, and were among the few who wore light hues, soft shades and pastel colours.

Let’s see who gets our vote:

Zoe Kravitz

Looking gorgeous in a pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The actress paired a diamond choker to complete the look.

Lily James

For her first Oscars red carpet outing, the “Pam and Tommy” star wore a lace pink Versace gown.

Zendaya

The fashion queen of the moment, Zendaya, stole the show in Valentino. The shimmering silver skirt with a trail teamed with a satin crop top was a top millennial choice.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis channeled Hollywood glamour in a pink satin gown by Zuhair Murad.

Becky G

Becky G walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Etro with her hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly behind her ears.

Sebastian Yatra

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Moschino three-piece suit with a black bow tie, representing the boys in the pastel squad.

Alana Haim

Alana Haim looked extravagant in a Louis Vuitton scalloped pattern dress.

