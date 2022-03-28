INDIALIFESTYLE

Pink tops the Oscars 2022 red carpet list

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, March 28 (IANSlife) The 94th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2022, returned fully in-person after two years of social distancing and virtual shenanigans. Hollywood stars posed on the red carpet, transforming it into a pastel dreamland.

Becky G in Etro, Zoe Kravitz and Zendaya turned heads in designer ensembles, and were among the few who wore light hues, soft shades and pastel colours.

Let’s see who gets our vote:

Zoe Kravitz

Looking gorgeous in a pink strapless gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The actress paired a diamond choker to complete the look.

Lily James

For her first Oscars red carpet outing, the “Pam and Tommy” star wore a lace pink Versace gown.

Zendaya

The fashion queen of the moment, Zendaya, stole the show in Valentino. The shimmering silver skirt with a trail teamed with a satin crop top was a top millennial choice.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis channeled Hollywood glamour in a pink satin gown by Zuhair Murad.

Becky G

Becky G walked the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Etro with her hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly behind her ears.

Sebastian Yatra

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Moschino three-piece suit with a black bow tie, representing the boys in the pastel squad.

Alana Haim

Alana Haim looked extravagant in a Louis Vuitton scalloped pattern dress.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220328-192404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eyeing U’khand, Punjab polls, Cong to honour B’desh war veterans

    India records 4,184 new Covid cases, 104 deaths

    Rahul releases Cong Assam poll manifesto, attacks RSS and BJP

    Amid pandemic, IIT Mandi sees top MNCs in placement drive