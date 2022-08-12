SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Pinnacle of Test match cricket will be actual rivalry between India-Pakistan: Ponting

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the pinnacle of Test match cricket will be actual rivalry between India and Pakistan as Ashes is for England and Australia.

Ponting played in a lot of big matches at major tournaments during his career, with the rivalry between Australia and England during the Ashes the greatest he experienced. He relished the extra demands that went with those clashes.

“To be totally honest it’s one that we’ve been starved of, haven’t we  looking back at the last 15 or 20 years,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn’t it?,” he added.

Notably, India and Pakistan haven’t played each other at Test level since they fought out a high-scoring draw in Bengaluru in 2007, with Sourav Ganguly’s 239 making headlines.

There is still an outside chance the two nations could meet again in the final of the ICC World Test Championship next year and Ponting would love to see the rivalry grow even further with the addition of more red-ball cricket.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of cricket’s biggest. Asked how this already great rivalry would be even further strengthened, the Australian suggested about Test cricket.

“When I think about rivalries, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our Test match game,” Ponting noted.

20220812-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As Bishan Bedi recovers from illness, granddaughter makes him smile

    Kohli ‘practicing well’ ahead of rescheduled fifth Test against England

    The batting positions need to be cemented: Ajit Agarkar

    Shakib returns as Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Sri...