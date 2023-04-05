SCI-TECHWORLD

Pinterest expands Creator Inclusion Fund to 5 more countries

NewsWire
0
0

Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest announced that it is expanding its Creator Inclusion Fund to Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

The Fund is Pinterest’s incubator programme to elevate Creators from historically marginalised communities through financial and educational support, according to the company.

The company started the programme in 2021 as it saw a need to uplift Creators from communities that have been disproportionately under-represented — including Black, Latin, LGBTQIA+, Asian, Indigenous people and persons with disabilities.

“Expanding this programme will unlock more opportunities for disproportionately underrepresented creators and content producers to gain financial support, exposure, resources and reach new audiences looking to be inspired by their passions on our platform,” Zeny Shifferaw, Creator Inclusion Lead at Pinterest, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that since its inception, the programme has provided support and a path to success to dozens of Creators from the US, UK and Brazil across Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle, Wellness and Food.

They have received training and deep industry insights from experts in the field, personalised consulting and a financial grant in cash and ad credits.

In February, Pinterest announced that it now has 450 million monthly active users globally, growing 4 per cent year-over-year.

The company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.

20230405-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fundraising gets tougher, 2023 super challenging for startup founders: Report

    Cheaper Chromecast with Google TV (HD) now available for $29.99

    Apple may remove physical SIM slot from future iPhones

    US-based Rise Capital enters India, to invest in early-stage startups