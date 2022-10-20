Photo-sharing platform Pinterest has announced partnership with record labels to bring music to its TikTok rival, Idea Pins.

Idea Pins now allow users to add popular music to their video posts.

Through the collaboration, the platform’s existing royalty-free music collection is expanded to include licensed popular songs.

“Being able to add known and trending songs to Idea Pins will enable creators to engage more deeply and creatively with their audience, unlocking new ways for them to inspire through their content with music expression”, the company said in a blogpost.

Users can search for the music they want by song title, artist, or keyword.

“Music plays a vital role in elevating storytelling and empowering storytellers, creators and pinners who inspire the world every day on Pinterest,” said Malik Ducard, Pinterest chief content officer.

In addition to adding music tracks to videos, users can also use existing publishing tools to make inspiring content, such as ghost mode transition tools for better before-and-after videos, topic tagging which helps to connect content to related interests, and more.

Meanwhile, earlier, the company had acquired AI-powered shopping startup ‘The Yes’ for an undisclosed sum.

The Yes was founded in 2018 by CEO Julie Bornstein, an ecommerce and fashion industry veteran and CTO, Amit Aggarwal, a tech industry veteran.

