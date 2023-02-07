BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Pinterest reaches 450 mn monthly active users globally

NewsWire
0
0

Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest on Tuesday said it now has 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally, growing 4 per cent year over year.

The company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.

“Our US and Canada mobile app users grew 5 per cent, accelerating from last quarter. More importantly, sessions continued to grow significantly faster than users, demonstrating deepening engagement per user as we focus on driving greater per-user monetization,” he said during the company’s earnings call.

In Q4, the company delivered revenue of $877 million, growing 4 per cent, roughly in line with its mid-single-digit guidance range.

“Nearly half of all new videos pinned in Q4 were from Gen Z users. And in Q4, Gen Z sessions grew much faster than sessions from our other demographics. We remain focused on growing our supply of videos from multiple sources, including creators, brands, and publishers,” said the CEO.

Last quarter, Pinterest grew its supply of video content 30 per cent quarter over quarter, and recently announced a deal with Conde Nast Entertainment to create high-quality video content aligned with Pinterest’s key seasonal and cultural moments like fashion month, wedding season, summer, and back to school.

“Pinterest is unique because users come to our platform with intent, and we are one of the few places where people can go from seeking inspiration to fulfilling that intent through action,” said Ready.

Importantly, “while we’re seeing more than 10 per cent of our engagement is on video, it’s more than 30 per cent of our revenue is on short-form video,” he added.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Pinterest is laying off about 150 employees amid cost-cutting measures. The move will affect less than 5 per cent of its workforce.

20230207-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon’s profits soar as online shopping surges amid pandemic

    Nifty50 expected to touch 20,000 in CY2023: ICICI Securities

    ICEA urges govt to intervene as huge Vivo shipment gets stuck...

    Guj Toyota dealer offers to convert 200 Innovas into ambulances