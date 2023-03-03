SCI-TECHWORLD

Pinterest tests new premium video ad format ‘Premiere Spotlight’

NewsWire
0
0

Photo-sharing social media platform Pinterest has started testing a new advertising product, “Premiere Spotlight”, allowing brands to reach consumers from a more prominent position within the company’s mobile app.

With this, advertisers will gain access to a premium placement for 24 hours on the Pinterest app’s search page, reports TechCrunch.

Moreover, advertisers will be able to reach Pinterest users while they are using one of the app’s key features — the ability to search for pins, inspiration and ideas.

“We’re constantly looking for ways for advertisers to reach the people who come to Pinterest with commercial intent,” a Pinterest spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

“As we continue to build a suite of products to drive performance across the full funnel, we’re exploring a new takeover feature that showcases a brand in a new premium, exclusive placement,” it added.

Further, the report mentioned that the photo-sharing social media platform did not say when the new ad format would be available more broadly.

Last month, Pinterest announced that it has 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally, growing 4 per cent year over year.

Company CEO Bill Ready said the global mobile app users, which account for over 80 per cent of the impressions and revenue, grew 14 per cent.

20230303-131804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xiaomi India elevates COO Muralikrishnan as President

    Netflix finally gains 2.4 mn subscribers after poor growth this year

    Public Cloud spending in India to touch $7.5 bn this year

    Tiger Global leads $25 mn fund-raise by India’s Battery Smart