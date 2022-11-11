DIASPORAWORLD

PIO charged for graft offences involving $9.8m in Singapore

NewsWire
0
0

An Indian-origin construction manager was on Friday charged by a Singapore court for corruption and cheating offences involving around $9.8 million.

Harish Singhal, 59, an employee at Modec Offshore Production Systems, has been accused of accepting bribes, committing money laundering, and deceiving his employer into paying nearly $8 million to another company, The Straits Times reported.

Between 2011 and 2016, Singhal allegedly conspired with four others to accept bribes for advancing business interest of a shipping company with Modec to the tune of $942,000 ($1.3 million Singapore dollar) .

Singhal is also said to have conspired with others to disguise around $313,000 of benefits from criminal conduct in the form of fictitious invoices for payments between the two companies.

Further, he allegedly conspired with Modec’s chief engineer Gopinath Kuppusamy, 52, to cheat Modec into paying around $8 million to Staghorn Marine Services, The Straits Times reported.

Singhal faces six charges for graft and four for cheating. His accomplices have also been charged for graft related offences.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Friday that any person convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Those convicted of cheating can be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

“Companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees,” said CPIB.

20221111-193404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    London HC rules in favour of Boris Johnson in Priti Patel...

    Accolades for Nadella from home state Andhra

    Usha Rao-Monari appointed UN Under Secretary General

    Fiji to host World Hindi conference next year