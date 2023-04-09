DIASPORAWORLD

PIO confirmed as Leicester mayoral candidate for Conservatives

NewsWire
0
0

A British-Indian city councillor has been chosen as Conservative party’s mayoral candidate for Leicester, which witnessed communal unrest last year, for the upcoming local elections in May.

Sanjay Modhwadia, city councillor for North Evington, will be up against Sir Peter Soulsby, who has held the role since it was created 12 years ago, the BBC reported.

Modhwadia, who has sat on the council since October last year, was elected to represent his ward after a by-election result that had Conservatives taking their second of the 54 seats on the council.

He is a local businessman who campaigned on supporting the city’s textile factories and has pushed for a Made in Leicester brand to help boost the city’s global profile, according to report by The Guardian.

The development comes even as Leicester’s Conservatives, along with a few voices from Labour, pledged to remove the role.

Former Indian-origin Labour Councillor Rita Patel, who will run on May 4 as an independent, said she would scrap the position.

Patel was then one of seven Indian-origin councillors who were reportedly deselected by the Labour in view of the Hindu-Muslim unrest in August and September last year.

Of the deselected candidates, Hemant Rae Bhatia and Rashmikant Joshi switched to the Conservatives.

Along with Patel, Padmini Chamund, Nita Solanki and Mahendra Valand will now be standing as independents in the election.

20230409-100204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American Attorney named 1st non-white treasurer of Missouri

    Missing Indian-American teen found safe in Florida: Police

    Sikh concerns addressed under US Dept of Justice initiative

    2 convicted in UK for killing Sikh teen in case of...