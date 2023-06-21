BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Piramal Enterprises exits Shriram Finance selling 8.34% stake

NewsWire
0
0

Non banking finance company (NBFC) Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said it has sold its 8.34 per cent stakes in Shriram Finance Ltd.

In a regulatory filing, Piramal Enterprise said it has sold its entire direct investment of 8.34 per cent (3,12,21,449 shares) in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Finance to third party investors, on the floor of the stock exchange.

Piramal Enterprises – part of the Piramal Group having interests in pharmaceuticals, real estate apart from financial services – bought stakes in the South-based financial services group companies – Shriram Transport Finance Ltd in 2013, Shriram Capital Ltd (Unlisted) in 2014 and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd in 2018.

In 2021, in a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation, the Shriram Group announced the merger of its two NBFCs- Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital Ltd – the listed company Shriram Transport Finance.

Subsequently, Shriram Transport was renamed as Shriram Finance and the latter became India’s largest NBFC.

Piramal Enterprises will mop up about Rs 4,630 crore by selling its investment in Shriram Finance at a price of about Rs 1,483 per share.

Shriram Finance’s share closed at Rs 1,734.20 on Wednesday.

Piramal Enterprises is the second major exit for the Shriram Group. On June 19, TPG India Investments sold 2.65 per cent stake in Shriram Finance at a price of Rs 1,401 per share.

20230621-170406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HFCL gets nod to avail incentive up to Rs 653 cr...

    India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $3 bn in last week...

    Odisha inks MoU with Ashok Leyland on driving training institutes

    TRAI notifies amendments to Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services