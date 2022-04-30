The official teaser of director Mysskin’s much-awaited horror thriller ‘Pisasu 2’, starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, has garnered a whopping 1.4 million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

The film, which will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathy, Poorna and Santhosh Prathap in pivotal roles, has been written and directed by Mysskin.

Expectations from this film have skyrocketed for a number of reasons.

‘Pisasu 1’ was a roaring success and horror genre lovers have begun to expect something similar if not better from Mysskin in ‘Pisasu 2’. Also, the film has been co-directed by Eswari.

That apart, the film has music by Karthik Raja, who is the eldest son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

An impressive 78,000 people have given the teaser a thumbs up on YouTube.

Produced by Rockfort Entertainment T Muruganantham, the film has cinematography by Siva Santhakumar and editing by Keerthana and Susil Umapathy.

