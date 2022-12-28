Addressing the Congress foundation day function, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP and said that the basic principles of India were under continued attack.

He said, “The pit of hatred is being widened daily as the government has no time to concentrate on people’s suffering as the common man is in trouble due to inflation, unemployment.”

He said, “To make the party inclusive, the party has to include youth, women, intellectuals, and the Bharat Jodo Yatra is doing that and this has made the rivals nervous.

“We appeal to people to join this Yatra.”

In his speech after the flag hoisting programme, Kharge hailed Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused the Central government for dividing the nation and “not bothering about the sufferings of the people”.

“Indian National Congress has always worked for the well-being & progress of the people of India. We firmly believe in equality of opportunity guaranteed in political, economic & social rights, enshrined in the Constitution of India,” said Kharge in his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet in Hindi said, “I am proud to be a part of such an organisation which chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle in every situation and always took every step in public interest.”

K.C. Venugopal, party general secretary said in his tweet: Congress’ legacy is burnished with stories of sacrifices. As @INCIndia celebrates the 138th Foundation Day, we salute the great sacrifices made by our founding fathers. We continue to be the proud torchbearers of that legacy through #BharatJodoYatra.”

Kharge will address a public rally in Mumbai later in the day.

For the next leg of Yatra the party has invited other party leaders to join and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will be joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

