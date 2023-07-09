Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been very vocal about implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Campaigning in the elections in Gujarat and Karnataka, he strongly pitched for the early implementation of the UCC.

However, Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has started to strongly oppose the UCC.

Speaking to IANS, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, an AIUDF MLA and general secretary of the party said, “Our stand on the UCC is very clear. We are going to oppose it. There is no doubt about that.”

“Our country has unity among diversity. People of this nation have been practicing many religions and even then, we have brotherhood and unity among us. If UCC is brought in India, the country’s diversity will be adversely impacted. There will be strong resentment against it in every community. Therefore, the AIUDF has been very particular that UCC should not be enacted in the country,” he added.

Some BJP leaders have alleged that the AIUDF is unsure about the Muslim votes and that is why they have jumped to oppose the UCC.

“We are not doing any vote bank politics with the UCC, rather BJP has a political agenda of polarisation behind it,” Barbhuiya mentioned.

Another AIUDF MLA, Rafiqul Islam, claimed that the BJP cannot bring the UCC and the saffron camp is talking about this only to polarise the voters.

“BJP knows very well that it cannot impose the Uniform Civil Code in the nation. However, they are merely discussing it for electoral purposes,” according to Islam.

He claimed that the UCC is not natural. “The Indian Constitution outlines the rights of all castes and communities. The BJP cannot bring UCC, and it is not necessary to bring it,” he added.

He said that the BJP would become trapped if they introduce the UCC.

“In Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Chennai and Bengaluru, the BJP cannot implement it. The BJP is aware of this as well”, Islam said.

The AIUDF MLA added, “The BJP promised to introduce the UCC before the election in Gujarat, and they made a similar promise in Uttarakhand. They then adopted a resolution and approved a law. But later Uttarakhand could not adopt it. A similar incident previously occurred in Uttar Pradesh and they are unable to bring the UCC.”

Recently, Badruddin Ajmal also said that the party is against the UCC and he will oppose it till his last breath.

2023070835847