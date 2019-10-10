Pixel 2 series smartphones to support Google Stadia

San Francisco, Oct 17 (IANS) Google has revealed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL along with the latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will be supported by Stadia.

The Founders Edition of Stadia, the subscription-based streaming game service, will be released on November 19, the company wrote in a blog-post recently.

Initially, only Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a were expected to support the latest offering from the US based search engine giant.

Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

