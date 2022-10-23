SCI-TECHWORLD

Pixel Watch does not suffer from screen burn-in: Google

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google said the Pixel Watch does not suffer from screen burn-in and it is just image retention.

According to 9To5Google, the Pixel Watch is a first-generation wearable and some are encountering what they believe to be screen “burn-in”, but Google said this is just image retention.

As per the report, “burn-in” impacted a Pixel Watch (Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) that was in use for five days with the always-on display (AOD) enabled for at least 12 hours per day.

This issue disappears after another 30 minutes if the AOD is turned off. That said, it comes back once the watch face is showing again.

The Pixel Watch has a 320 PPI AMOLED display that offers a “Brightness boost up to 1000 nits, and Adaptive brightness was enabled on the affected watch”.

According to Google, permanent screen burn-in is not occurring on the Pixel Watch, and that image retention, a temporary issue, is happening instead, the report said.

The company is adamant that this is “not a precursor to burn-in” and will disappear over time, though the “longer it is on the screen, the longer it will take to go away,” it added.

20221023-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Meta crypto head David Marcus announces Bitcoin startup

    Tinder developer sues Google over in-app payment monopoly

    China’s online car-hailing orders fall in April

    HP launches affordable printer at Rs 10,200 in India