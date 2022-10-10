SCI-TECHWORLD

Pixel Watch to get at least 3 years of Wear OS updates

As part of the Pixel Watch rollout, tech giant Google has detailed that the Wear OS device will get “at least” three years of updates.

The period will start “from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US”.

The first-generation Pixel Watch will get “guaranteed software updates until at least” October 2025, reports 9To5Google.

Google said, “software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates”.

With watches and “Guaranteed software updates”, the company is not making the phone distinction between “Guaranteed Android version updates” and “Guaranteed security updates”.

Wear OS 3.5 is based on Android 11, and past history (Android 9) would suggest the next major Wear OS release is built off Android 13. However, most updates to the wearable platform are delivered as apps/services via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, in terms of the frequency of Pixel Watch updates, Google only said they will occur in a “regular” manner. The Pixel phone support document also says the same thing, but we know that it occurs monthly.

The report mentioned that it is not clear if Google will deliver security patches every month for the Pixel Watch.

