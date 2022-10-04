INDIASCI-TECH

Pixel Watch unboxing and appearance leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel Watch unboxing and physical appearance have been leaked on social media ahead of its launch on October 6.

The leak of the Pixel Watch was shared on Reddit and the box is thicker than expected, according to 9To5Google.

The Pixel Watch already has the Active band attached and the whole thing is wrapped around a large piece of cardboard that when viewed from the side looks like a pill.

As per the report, the unboxing pictures indicate that the Pixel Watch is not attached to the puck of the USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable.

The leak showed a polished silver stainless steel model with charcoal active band with both sizes included in the box. Small band fits wrists 130-175 mm around and the large band fits wrists 165-210 mm around.

On one side of the box, it says “Wear OS by Google” and “Hey Google”, and the OS version is stated as Wear OS 3.5. The Pixel Watch is manufactured in Vietnam, the report said.

Another image of the unboxing shows the Pixel Watch bezel. Even if the screen or device is off, the side view is quite revealing.

Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch was also reportedly briefly up for pre-order on Amazon, revealing bands and Fitbit Premium perk.

