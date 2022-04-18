ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Piya Valecha: Yet to get my due despite acting in popular shows

Actress Piya Valecha, who was previously seen in popular shows like ‘Choti Sarrdaarni and ‘Imlie’, feels analysing the character before acting is important for actors.

She says: “No matter how many years an actor works or working from. It’s so important to get that one right role to change the career graph. When I started I kept getting shows and I kept doing my work. I never strategise my career or work. I was new to showbiz. But now I understand the fact that it’s very important to annalise the role you are acting for.”

Piya says for an actor it is important to play an iconic role once in their career to get recognition.

She continues: “As an actor you definitely need that one right role or character to boost your career and make it recognised. Unless you do this no matter how many years you work you never get that satisfaction of being an actor and after getting that one hit successful show or role you recreate yourself.”

Piya, known for featuring in shows such as ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’, ‘Baalveer’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’ and ‘Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls’, says she is yet to get her due.

“I’m grateful to be associated with popular shows but I’m yet to get my own due. I’m waiting to act for a well written role. A good script and good content is only key for a successful acting career. I want to act in the right direction by randomly taking up any show from now on,” she concludes.

20220418-143803

