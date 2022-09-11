Nothing could be more exciting for TV actress Suhani Dhanki than to make a cameo in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Cuttputli’.

“This was during the pandemic when a lot of films seemed to have been shot in the UK. I was approached by the brilliant casting team because they were looking for a UK-based actor for this role. I auditioned, and after a few months, I got the part.”

“Fortunately, I played the role of an RJ who is pregnant and helps Akshay find the lead in the thriller,” shares Suhani, who was last seen in the TV show ‘Porus’, where she played the role of the protagonist, Laacchi.

The film is directed by Ranjit Tewari and also features Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta among others.

Calling her experience of working with Akshay absolutely memorable, she adds: “He is absolutely brilliant. I have never seen a more disciplined actor. He didn’t leave the set at all and was giving cues. He was so chill to work with.”

“Even though he’s a superstar, he had such warm energy and a comfortable personality. Also, he has an absolutely hilarious sense of humour and is so very spontaneous. I’ve always found him very fascinating. He’s just constantly been at it! I love him in his cop avatar and his poker-faced comedy.”

Even though she is based in London, Suhani wants to focus on her career both in India and the UK. “I’m very keen on focussing on my career as an actor both in India and in the UK. I’d love to explore a range of roles, especially those of strong, powerful women.”

“Simultaneously, I’ve been working towards growing in my career as a dancer and making my Guruji, Dr. Sandhya Purecha proud. Moving to London has only furthered that ambition,” she adds.

Dhanki, who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and known for playing roles such as Madri in 2013 ‘Mahabharat, asserts that though many movies are released on OTT, watching a film with friends in cinema halls has altogether a different charm and fun.

Suhani explains: “I think watching a movie in a cinema had its charm, it was more of an experience that we enjoyed with friends or family. However, now, given the pandemic where people got used to consuming content rapidly and keeping in mind the entire subscription-driven model, people have become increasingly comfortable watching films in their homes.

“Also, there is a mindset that a movie that has been released in cinemas will have an OTT release anyway. Whether it is a good take or not is questionable, but I guess it’s a safer bet given the amount of time, effort, and resources that go behind making every film.”

20220911-104004