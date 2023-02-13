BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Piyush Goyal directs FCI to open more procurement centres in UP

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to set up more procurement centres covering almost all revenue districts of Uttar Pradesh so that the farmers have option to sell their produce to it or to any other agency.

Goyal gave this direction while reviewing the operations of FCI’s Uttar Pradesh region in Lucknow.

Taking into consideration the demand, population and vast geographical area of Uttar Pradesh, the minister said that more quantity of wheat should be offered in the open market sale scheme to control its market price.

He asked the FCI officials to use modern technologies in foodgrain management and quality control to bring more transparency and minimise human interface.

Calling upon all the officers to send their suggestions to make the functioning of FCI more efficient and modern, Goyal asked them to use their expertise in the field of foodgrain management and suggest better design of godowns in order to create higher capacities in limited areas of land.

While reviewing the storage capacities in the state, Goyal said that all the godowns of FCI, both owned and hired, should be of highest standard.

All the godowns of poor standard should immediately be upgraded by undertaking required repairs or else they should be considered for de-hiring, the minister said.

