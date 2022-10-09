Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the 4th National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) Investors’ roundtable conference organised by Maharashtra Industrial Township Ltd (MITL) in Mumbai on Monday.

Besides prominent investors, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Industries Minister Uday Samant and several Consul Generals are expected to attend the conference.

The conference will showcase the development of upcoming greenfield industrial cities across India, which have been planned by the NICDC.

Currently, four such greenfield smart industrial cities are being developed in Maharashtra in the districts of Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Nagpur.

The conference is intended to facilitate a meaningful discussion among stakeholders and thus help in identifying various collaboration opportunities for investors.

NICDC is a special purpose vehicle that envisages to establish, promote and facilitate development of the NICDC programme, India’s most ambitious infrastructure programme aimed at developing new industrial cities as “smart cities” and converging next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

20221009-201604