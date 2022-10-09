BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Piyush Goyal to attend NICDC investors’ conference on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the 4th National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) Investors’ roundtable conference organised by Maharashtra Industrial Township Ltd (MITL) in Mumbai on Monday.

Besides prominent investors, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Industries Minister Uday Samant and several Consul Generals are expected to attend the conference.

The conference will showcase the development of upcoming greenfield industrial cities across India, which have been planned by the NICDC.

Currently, four such greenfield smart industrial cities are being developed in Maharashtra in the districts of Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara, and Nagpur.

The conference is intended to facilitate a meaningful discussion among stakeholders and thus help in identifying various collaboration opportunities for investors.

NICDC is a special purpose vehicle that envisages to establish, promote and facilitate development of the NICDC programme, India’s most ambitious infrastructure programme aimed at developing new industrial cities as “smart cities” and converging next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

20221009-201604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doorstep diesel delivery picks up pace in Rajasthan

    Regional Calling: IndiGo bets big on tier-II market (IANS Special)

    Over 60 applicants approved under PLI scheme for textiles

    World could lose $4 tn in economic output between now and...