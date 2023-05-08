BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Piyush Goyal to co-chair India-Canada ministerial trade dialogue

NewsWire
0
0

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will on Monday co-chair the discussions for the sixth India-Canada ministerial dialogue on trade and investment (MDTI) in Ottawa, Canada, along with his Canadian counterpart Mary Ng.

MDTI is a bilateral mechanism which provides institutional mechanism to discuss a broad spectrum of trade and investment related issues and cooperation areas.

The dialogue will focus on various themes including strengthening the bilateral trade relationship between India and Canada, investment promotion and cooperation, green transition — including critical minerals discussion and new areas of cooperation such as promoting B2B engagements.

The ministers will also review India-Canada CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) negotiations.

At the last MDTI meeting in March 2022, both ministers had launched the CEPA negotiations with a possibility to have an interim agreement or EPTA (Early Progress Trade Agreement).

Since then, seven rounds of negotiations have been held.

Goyal will also be visiting Toronto from May 9 to 10, where he will have various engagements to promote trade and investment.

These engagements will include meetings with CEOs of key Canadian companies, round table of Indian and Canadian CEOs, interaction with Canadian and Indian companies based in Canada and financial sector round table among other meetings.

20230508-175805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Geographical diversification of semiconductor chip manufacturing to happen: Moody’s

    Erasing early gains, 2 day gaining streak, indices settle bit low

    MoU to make Ladakh carbon neutral signed

    Unheard of Rs 3.3 lakh Cr bank deposit bulge in Diwali...