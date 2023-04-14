At an ASSOCHAM event, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal unveiled a comprehensive report titled ‘Indian Cuisine at a Crossroad’ published by the ASSOCHAM Foundation for CSR.

The report highlights the need for protecting the country’s food heritage against the onslaught of foreign foods and also emphasizes how India can achieve its national goal of ensuring safe food for all and solve issues like malnutrition.

The comprehensive report also includes a survey conducted across the 15 most populated cities in India with over 5,000 people sharing feedback on their food choices.

As per the survey, 91 per cent of respondents said that they were aware of the consequences of high sugar, salt and fat in their diet. When compared to Tier I cities, Indians in Tier 2 cities have a greater awareness of the health effects of sugar, salt and fat. 81 per cent of the respondents said it was easy for them to understand (with 40 per cent saying it is “very easy” to read) the information provided on the back of the packaged food product.

Overall, the study highlights that the Indian consumer is concerned about the quality of the food products they purchase and most people appear satisfied with the existing details provided on food packages. The message that emerges is that an information overload is not always required, as health-conscious individuals and families are careful about the food they eat.

Indian consumers are, however, concerned when it comes to unbranded goods with an overwhelming 94 per cent saying they were concerned. This suggests that food regulation should focus on improving the quality and safety of unbranded and unpackaged food, which is consumed by the majority of the population, rather than just targeting packaged branded food products. While regulatory bodies like FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) have taken some steps, such as the Clean Street Food Hub project, their focus seems limited given the scale of the challenge.

The report states that traditional Indian cuisine emphasizes moderation in consumption and a skillful combination of ingredients for both flavour and nutrition. However, there is a growing preference among Indians for western food, which is seen as part of a broader nutritional shift associated with modernisation, urbanisation, and economic development. This trend is likely to impact Indian cuisine as well as small to medium-scale traditional food manufacturers.

Deepak Sood, Secretary General ASSOCHAM said, “India’s varied cuisines are well accepted across the world, and it is time to showcase the traditional foods that have significant nutritional benefits. The Indian government has done some stellar work in implementing policies to enhance self-sufficiency in food production and promotion of foods with high nutrient content such as millets.”

The report explores India’s food journey, tracing its roots to the traditional Ayurvedic way of living which is depicted as a more than 6000-year-old healthcare system focusing on good health and wellness. The report attempts to bring out the uniqueness and scientific character of traditional Indian foods and contrasts them against global cuisines. Contrary to popular belief that Indian food is less healthy, the report shows that Indian food, including snacks, drinks, accompaniments, and sweets, has fewer calories than its non-traditional counterparts.

The report comes at a time when India holds the G20 presidency which has a strong focus on sustainable food security and promoting traditional food grains like millet.

“The country’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for millets is backed by efforts to have Indian states collaborate with G20 countries on millets and traditional cuisine. As India holds the G20 presidency this year, it is important to leverage the soft power that cuisine plays in the global integration of culture and culinary arts as well as keep on promoting India’s rich and varied food heritage,” Sood added.

The report states that the traditional food industry in India is committed to providing nutritious and delicious options that promote health and wellness. It is crucial to develop a scientific understanding of traditional Indian food that considers the physiological needs of people and the socio-economic factors that influence the food industry. This understanding should not be based on global food categorisation.

