PK Banerjee discharged from hospital

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was on Friday discharged from a city hospital after he fell ill a few days back with electrolyte imbalance.

He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease, dementia.

“A multi-disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress.

“He has responded well with treatment and is now stable. He is advised for discharge from Medica Superspecialty Hospital today. He is advised to undergo physiotherapy post release from hospital,” a statement from the hospital said.

Banerjee was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

