At a time when ace political strategist Prashant Kishor is busy discussing a roadmap for the 2024 general elections with the Congress in the national capital, Ripun Bora, the ex-Assam Congress chief who quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, claimed at a press conference here that Kishor had congratulated him on his decision to join the ruling party of West Bengal.

Bora, who was associated with the Congress for the last 40 years, had contested for a place in the Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket from Assam, but lost due to cross-voting.

“Many of my friends, including Prashant Kishor, have congratulated me for making the move (to join Trinamool,” Bora said on Tuesday.

Bora’s claim could cause uneasiness to the Congress, especially at a time when Kishor has been meeting senior party leaders in the national capital.

After his switch to the Trinamool, Bora, a former Assam Minister and ex-Rajya Sabha member, had tweeted: “From today I have started my new political journey!”

In his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he alleged that a section of Congress leaders in Assam have been in clandestine link with the ruling BJP leaders and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bora, accompanied by his wife and son, met Trinamool’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and formally joined the party on Monday.

Banerjee later tweeted: “Extending a very warm welcome to Shri Ripun Bora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the AITC family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!”

