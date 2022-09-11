In wake of Prashant Kishor’s (PK) attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD-U national President Lalan Singh retaliated on Sunday, dismissing the political strategist as “a businessman who does not even know Bihar”.

“PK is a businessman who is roaming to sell his products like a salesman. He does not have any knowledge of Bihar. He is not a political person. Hence, there is no need to comment on him.

“If a salesman would not roam in the country, how could he sell his products. At present, he is advertising his products in Bihar. He has made no contribution in the development of Bihar in the last 17 years,” Singh said.

“Everyone knows he is working for BJP in Bihar. At present he is acting behind the screen. He should come in front of the screen and face us directly. He has nothing to do with Bihar. He is just doing branding for himself. He was taking an appointment to meet the Chief Minister and on the other hand, he is branding himself before a media person as that the Chief Minister wants to meet him,” Singh said.

PK is currently doing his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign in Bihar and he will start a padyatra from October 2 from Champaran.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar also slammed PK, saying that he has no knowledge of Bihar. “He is a businessman and giving statements against me to stay in the limelight,” he had said.

20220911-193803