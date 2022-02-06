SPORTS

PKL 8: Gujarat Giants to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in next part of ongoing season

By NewsWire
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 has released the next part of the schedule for the ongoing season 8 starting from Monday.

“The league has successfully conducted more than 90 matches and the next part of the current season will see teams fight for a position on top of the points table. In the coming days, as the league resumes double-headers and triple-headers, the fight for a top spot on the points table will intensify,” said the league organiser Mashal Sports.

The competitiveness of the league is showcased by means of only a six-point difference between 11th place and the Playoffs positions on the table. In the last week, teams such as Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers have performed well to improve their points tally, leaving the competition wide open and set to go down to the wire.

Schedule of upcoming matches of Pro Kabaddi League:

February 7: Gujarat Giants v Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors v Telugu Titans

February 8: Tamil Thalaivas v Haryana Steelers, U Mumba v Patna Pirates

February 9: Tamil Thalaivas v U.P. Yoddha, Telugu Titans v Gujarat Giants

February 10: Bengal Warriors v Dabang Delhi K.C., Puneri Paltan v Patna Pirates

February 11: Haryana Steelers v Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls v Jaipur Pink Panthers, U.P. Yoddha v Gujarat Giants

February 12: Tamil Thalaivas v Dabang Delhi K.C., U Mumba v Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans v Puneri Paltan

February 13: Haryana Steelers v U Mumba, Patna Pirates v Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers v U.P. Yoddha.

