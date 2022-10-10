After a brilliant start to their campaign at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, Haryana Steelers will prepare for what promises to be a tough challenge against a formidable Tamil Thalaivas side.

Facing off against former champions Bengal Warriors in their first game, the JSW Sports-owned franchise picked a 41-33 win to bag 5 points. It was the duo of raider Manjeet Dahiya and all-rounder Nitin Rawal who were in top form on the day to earn the win for the team.

“It was a good day for us on the mat and it gave us a lot of confidence in our abilities as a team. We are glad to pick up a win by a big margin and now, we hope to continue in the same vein of form in the rest of the tournament,” Rawal said.

Up against the Thailavas on Tuesday, the Steelers will have to be wary of the threat that star raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will pose. Despite Thalaivas getting off to a slow start to the season with a 31-31 draw in their first game against Gujarat Giants, Pawan managed to get a Super 10 in the match.

But with the defensive duo of Jaideep and Mohit in their corner and the tactical prowess of captain Joginder Narwal with them, Rawal expressed confidence that Haryana Steelers will be able to counter the threat by the raider.

“Our defensive forces were brilliant against Bengal Warriors. Our defenders tackled the threat of Maninder in the first game quite effectively. We have been advised by coaches that whenever we see an opportunity to make a tackle, we have to take that chance without fear. Pawan is a strong competitor, but we have players in our squad to counter him,” Nitin Rawal said.

Haryana Steelers’ star performer in the opening game, Manjeet, who earned 19 points would be facing off against his former team. Rawal explained why his former association with Thalaivas might prove useful for the Steelers in the upcoming game.

“Tamil Thalaivas have kept a similar defence line-up as last season. Manjeet has trained with them for a long time, and he is in good form. He will once again be a key player for us in the raiding department as he knows how good their defence is and he will have vital inputs that will help the team,” Nitin Rawal was quoted as saying in a release here on Monday.

Speaking on his all-round skills, Rawal said that he would look to do whatever the team requires of him. “I understand that I have to play as per the situation of the match. Whenever I am needed to go for a tackle, I will do that, and whenever I am needed to get raid points, I will try my best to win those crucial points for us. We, as a team, are confident we will be able to win 5 points again,” Rawal signed off.

