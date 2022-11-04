INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Akash Shinde’s Super 10 powers Puneri Paltan to massive victory over U.P. Yoddhas

NewsWire
0
0

Raider Akash Shinde was the star with 15 points as the Puneri Paltan came out all guns blazing and registered a 40-31 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, on Friday.

Both sides played out a neck-and-neck contest in the first few minutes of the match and were locked at 5-5. While Surender Gill picked up raid points for the U.P. Yoddhas, raider Akash Shinde led the charge for the Puneri Paltan.

However, Shinde picked up successive raid points and defenders Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali backed him up to help the Pune side inch ahead at 9-6 in the 11th minute.

Mohit Goyat also joined the party as the Paltan earned a massive lead at 12-7 in the 15th minute. The Pune side kept raging on and ended the first half in the lead at 19-11.

The Yoddhas showed more urgency in the second half and they inflicted an All Out to reduce the between the two sides at 18-21.

However, Goyat pulled off a fantastic raid in the 25th minute to help his team keep moving forward. Surender Gill carried out a multi-point raid, but Puneri Paltan still held the lead at 27-23 in the 30th minute.

Moments later, Fazel Atrachali tackled Pardeep Narwal and helped his team inflict an All Out and take a massive lead at 33-24. The Puneri Paltan continued to be on fire for the rest of the match and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

20221104-234203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K-Rail debate a farce: Metroman E.Sreedharan

    Devasom board’s revenue nose-dives from Rs 261 cr to 21 cr

    Extremely high temperature causes irreversible damage to global biodiversity

    Palghar lynching: SC asks Maha police to submit fresh charge sheet