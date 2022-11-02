INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Ashish shines as U Mumba win against Telugu Titans

Ashish put up an excellent performance as the U Mumba side picked up another victory in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Telugu Titans 40-37 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here on Wednesday.

Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the 6th minute. However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game. The Telugu defense continued to step up for the team as they levelled the scores at 6-6.

Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11. Moments later, U Mumba’s Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-14.

Ashish continued to showcase top form in the second half as well as U Mumba extended their lead further at 24-18 in the 25th minute. The Mumbai side attained a strong hold of the match at 30-23 after inflicting another ALL OUT in the 29th minute.

Raider Pranay Rane also joined the party as U Mumba continued to dominate the match at 33-27 in the 35th minute. However, the Titans didn’t give up and reduced the gap by inflicting an ALL OUT in the 37th minute. But, U Mumba held their nerve in the last few minutes and closed out a hard-earned victory.

20221102-215003

