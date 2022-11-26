Combined raiding bursts by Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde gave the Puneri Paltan a fifth win on the trot with a 38-25 victory over the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

The game kicked off slowly with both teams keen to avoid mistakes and instead just play to their strengths. Buoyed by a partisan home crowd, the Titans constantly kept the Paltan raiders in check, and despite going down in numbers due to Aslam Inamdar’s raiding prowess, they pulled multiple Super Tackles to avoid the All-Out.

The teams went into the break separated by four points, with the Paltan leading 14-10.

The Puneri Paltan picked up the tempo early in the second half and within minutes had inflicted the first All-Out of the evening on the Titans, to surge into an 18-10 lead.

The Titans had barely recovered from that All-Out and even before they could rally together, another followed.

A Super Raid by Pankaj Mohite on Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj and T Adarsh condemned the Titans to a second ALL OUT within seven minutes to leave them down 27-11.

Reeling from the double All-Out the Titans struggled to get much going in the raiding department and were still reliant on their defenders, who kept pulling off Super Tackles to keep them in the game.

Another late Super Raid by Akash Shinde on Muhammed Shihas, Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Prince D threatened to wipe the Titans out, but the home side managed to stay afloat.

However, the Pune side continued being clinical and eventually registered their fifth win in a row.

