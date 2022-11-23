The Puneri Paltan put up a clinical performance to register a 39-32 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. Aslam Inamdar emerged as the best player for the Pune side with 9 points in the game.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a few touch points as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took the lead at 6-3 in the 6th minute.

However, Sombir tackled Deshwal and Mohit Goyat pulled off a raid in quick succession to help their team stay in the game at 6-8 in the 9th minute. Aslam Inamdar effected a magnificent raid in the 12th minute as the Pune side levelled the scores at 9-9.

The Puneri Paltan kept raging on and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 17th minute to take the lead at 16-14. Moments later, Akash Shinde carried out a brilliant raid, catching out Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS. Shinde continued to shine as Puneri Paltan led at 20-16 at the end of the first half.

Goyat effected a fantastic multi-point raid and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. The Puneri Paltan inflicted another ALL OUT soon after and attained a stronghold of the match at 27-18 in the 25th minute.

However, Deshwal kept the Panthers in the game through a magnificent raid catching out Abinesh Nadarajan and Fazel Atrachali. But, Goyat kept getting touch points and helped his team stay in the lead at 33-24 in the 33rd minute.

V Ajith Kumar picked up a couple of touch points for the Panthers, but Aslam Inamdar showcased top form in the other end as the Pune side stayed ahead at 36-29. The Paltan rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

