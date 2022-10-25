INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Aslam Inamdar’s stupendous show helps Puneri Paltan to victory over Pink Panthers

NewsWire
0
0

Puneri Paltan put forth an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Aslam Inamdar’s 13 points proved to be the big difference between the two sides that were jostling for control throughout the game.

The two teams went neck and neck, matching raid for raid and tackle for tackle for most of the opening period. The Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar was prolific in the early stages, his speed and agility troubling the Pink Panthers’ defence on every raid.

Soon enough, his raids started adding up, and in the last five minutes of the first half, the Paltan started pulling away. In the last few seconds of the first half, they effected the first All Out of the evening, going into the break with a 17-11 lead.

The Pink Panthers came roaring into the game in the second period, and the raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari suddenly started pulling off all their raids and put the seasoned Paltan defense under immense pressure.

Point by point they reduced the deficit, as the Paltan kept losing players on the mat. With an all-out looming though, the Paltan’s big guns rallied together.

First, a Super Tackle by Gaurav Khatri put Deshwal out of the equation, and then almost immediately another one, this time by Mohammad Nabibaksh put Chaudhari out. From staring at an all-out, the Paltan suddenly pulled into an eight-point lead.

From thereon, Fazel Atrachali never let his team drop their concentration as they kept picking up crucial points, keeping the Pink Panthers at an arm’s length, and eventually even denied them a consolation point from the game.

20221025-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All rail projects proposed by Kerala rejected, says Bommai (Ld)

    Only 1 lakh left to be vaccinated with first jab in...

    47.4% voters in UP satisfied with their CM’s performance

    Bihar’s unique bazaar of boats draws buyers even from Nepal