Buoyed by a brilliant defensive performance, Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi K.C. 35-30 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

While the star raiders of both teams, Maninder Singh and Naveen Kumar got 10 points each, the difference were the Warriors defenders Vaibhav Garje (6 points) and Girish Maruti Ernak (5 points).

Right off the bat, Naveen Kumar revealed his gameplan, targeting the Warriors’ Girish Maruti Ernak in their left corner, and even touched him out with the very first raid of the evening.

The two teams traded blows constantly from there on, Naveen’s raids matched by Maninder Singh at the other end. It looked like Delhi may be able to effect an all out on the Warriors in the 11th minute. However, a SUPER TACKLE on Naveen, by Vaibhav Garje, turned the momentum on Bengal’s side.

Suddenly from there, the Warriors seized control, with their defence holding strong and taking out Delhi’s second and third raiders Manjeet and Ashu Malik on DO-OR-DIE raids. They went into the break with a slender 15-13 lead.

The Warriors were, by far, the more energetic in the opening minutes of the second half, and with barely 5 minutes gone, Ajinkya Kapre’s SUPER RAID caught out Ashu Malik, Vijay Kumar, Krishan, leaving Naveen as the sole Delhi player on the mat. On his very next raid, he was tackled out as the Warriors effected the first ALL OUT of the match and took a 23-18 lead.

Garje, in particular, was brilliant in the second half. His superb defending ensured that the Warriors kept extending their lead. Despite Delhi’s attempt at mounting a comeback in the dying minutes, the Warriors held on to their lead and earned a much-needed win.

The Bengal Warriors-Dabang Delhi K.C. encounter was the last game of the Bengaluru leg. The vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Friday.

