The Patna Pirates dominated most part of the match, but the Bengaluru Bulls never lost hope during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a comfortable lead, but the Bulls inflicted an All Out and tackled Rohit Gulia to tie the match at 31-31.

Sachin effected a few raids as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further.

The side from Patna inflicted an All Out in the 11th minute to take a massive lead at 12-5. Bharat pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.

Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15.

All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further. Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates’ defense as Patna had a stronghold of the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute.

However, the Bulls inflicted an All Out and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match, but they were still trailing at 30-31. Thereafter, the Bulls tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the match at 31-31.

