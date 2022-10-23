INDIASPORTS

PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls script amazing comeback to tie 31-31 with Patna Pirates

NewsWire
0
0

The Patna Pirates dominated most part of the match, but the Bengaluru Bulls never lost hope during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a comfortable lead, but the Bulls inflicted an All Out and tackled Rohit Gulia to tie the match at 31-31.

Sachin effected a few raids as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further.

The side from Patna inflicted an All Out in the 11th minute to take a massive lead at 12-5. Bharat pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.

Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15.

All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further. Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates’ defense as Patna had a stronghold of the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute.

However, the Bulls inflicted an All Out and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match, but they were still trailing at 30-31. Thereafter, the Bulls tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the match at 31-31.

20221023-211606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Senior Cong leader, Kerala’s ex-Minister Aryadan Mohammed passes away

    BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on Diwali at Kutch border

    First woman director of IIM-C steps down citing smear campaign

    Andhra couple who allegedly murdered daughters get bail